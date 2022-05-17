Pedestrian from Jackson killed by 18-wheeler in Texas

LONGVIEW, Texas. (WILX) - Early Monday morning, a Michigan man was struck and killed by an 18-wheeler while walking down the highway in Texas.

The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) released a preliminary report stating that 60-year-old Johnny M. Powell, a resident of Jackson, Michigan, was driving eastbound on I-20 near Longview when his car ran off the roadway.

DPS officials said in a release it was “possibly due to unsafe speed for the wet roadway.”

According to police, Powell then walked north to I-20. A 25-year-old man from Dallas, Texas was driving east along I-20, in a 2017 Volvo truck-tractor that was towing a semi-trailer.

Police say Powell walked into the roadway and was then hit by the truck. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

