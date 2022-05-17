May is for Miracles
Advertisement

Pedestrian from Jackson killed by 18-wheeler in Texas

(WLBT)
By Jake Draugelis
Published: May. 17, 2022 at 2:04 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LONGVIEW, Texas. (WILX) - Early Monday morning, a Michigan man was struck and killed by an 18-wheeler while walking down the highway in Texas.

Read: Jackson County courts get upgraded video systems

The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) released a preliminary report stating that 60-year-old Johnny M. Powell, a resident of Jackson, Michigan, was driving eastbound on I-20 near Longview when his car ran off the roadway.

DPS officials said in a release it was “possibly due to unsafe speed for the wet roadway.”

According to police, Powell then walked north to I-20. A 25-year-old man from Dallas, Texas was driving east along I-20, in a 2017 Volvo truck-tractor that was towing a semi-trailer.

Police say Powell walked into the roadway and was then hit by the truck. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Next:

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

Sherita Darsell Walters has been charged in connection with a stabbing in Lansing.
Woman charged in stabbing on Saturday in Lansing
Police claim a driver repeatedly crashed his vehicle into a Michigan State Police forensic...
Michigan State Police forensic laboratory damaged by driver repeatedly ramming it
‘A commitment to transparency’ -- East Lansing police release footage from inside Meijer store
One dead, two injured after truck collides with motorcycles in Ionia County
Chance of recession in US
Beware! A recession could be on the way

Latest News

Judge suspends Michigan abortion ban while US awaits SCOTUS decision on Roe v. Wade
Plus we take a look at a tornado caught on camera in New Hampshire and what’s coming up later...
Now Desk Afternoon: tracking possible severe storms for the weekend, what’s on the 90 minutes of news, and more
Hillsdale Hospital birthing center allowing full visitation for first time since pandemic
WILX News 10 Now Desk
WATCH: Now Desk Afternoon: tracking possible severe storms for the weekend, what’s on the 90 minutes of news, and more