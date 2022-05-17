Olivia Stoll Named GLIAC Freshman of the Year

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Olivia Stoll has been named the Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference freshman women’s golfer of the year. Stoll plays at Grand Valley State after her career in high school at Haslett. She is the daughter of Stacy Slobodnik Stoll, the Michigan State women’s golf coach.

