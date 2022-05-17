In My View: College sports year coming to an end

GRAND LEDGE, Mich. (WILX) - The college sports year is nearing an end.

ESPN has just a couple of NCAA tournament selection shows left -- this past Sunday it was the 64-team softball field and we are a week and a half away from the baseball pairings. Michigan State fans never need to pay attention. Softball hasn’t been in the tournament since 2004 and baseball since 2012. And neither looks close to ending their streaks.

Both MSU softball and baseball does not have as many scholarships as other schools they face on their schedule have -- unless the numbers balance in the future I believe it will be hard for either sport to move up significantly in its standings each season.

