MSU Golf Falls to Ninth

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State’s men’s golf team sits in ninth place of the 13 teams entered at the NCAA Regional tournament being played in Bryan, Texas. James Piot paced the Spartans Tuesday with a three under par 69, on the strength of six birdies, but he bogeyed two of his final three holes. MSU is eight shots behind the fifth place team and the top five at the end of play Wednesday advance to the NCAA finals.

