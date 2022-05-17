Michigan State Police inspecting semi trucks to keep drivers safe

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State Police is stopping semis to make sure truckers are following the rules of the road as part of International Road Check Week.

Those inspections are happening at rest areas and weigh stations across the state this week. MSP troopers and truck drivers said these inspections are needed to help keep everyone safe on the road.

Brendan Holtz has been driving semi trucks for nearly 30 years. His truck was one of many Michigan State Police motor carrier officers looked over Tuesday at the Ionia weigh station.

“It helps keeps us safe, but sometimes it can be a nuisance,” said Holtz. “It’s the same as we’re inspecting the trucks. We inspect the trucks every morning, we look at them.”

MSP are looking for anything that could be wrong with the semis going down the road; from the breaks and frame to lights, steering and tires.

“If you don’t thump them right in the mornings, the next thing you know, you have a tire throwing an alligator through a car window,” said Holtz.

“We’re focused on crash prevention, crash reduction. The best way to do that is to have a more proactive approach,” said Danielle Collins, Michigan State Police officer.

Collins is one of the officers doing inspections at the Ionia weigh station. She said these inspections are really for everyone on the roads.

“When you have an 18-wheeler coming up behind you, you want to make sure their brakes work. That’s important. As I said, the number one thing is safety,” said Collins.

While Holtz said the inspections are needed, he would like to see the inspections handled differently.

“And inspect the vehicles, inspect the equipment on site. Because right now if she violates and puts it out of service, the repair bill to repair it is astronomical,” said Holtz.

State police said they do these inspections throughout the year, often when they notice something during a traffic stop. They expect to inspect more than 65,000 semis this week alone.

