May is for Miracles
Advertisement

Masks returning to Detroit assembly lines

It comes after six counties in Southeast Michigan were added to the list of high transmission areas.
It comes after six counties in Southeast Michigan were added to the list of high transmission areas.
By Krystle Holleman
Published: May. 17, 2022 at 9:45 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WARREN, Mich. (WILX) - Workers at the ‘Big Three’ automakers are once again required to put on masks at work.

It comes after six counties in Southeast Michigan were added to the list of high transmission areas by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Workers there say they don’t necessarily mind putting the mask back on, but they’re hoping it isn’t a long-term requirement.

“It’s not what we want to do but I guess we have to do what is best for everybody and everybody inside the building so unfortunately, hopefully, this turns around really fast but for right now, we gotta do what we gotta do,” said one worker in Warren.

“I mean it is what it is,” said another worker. “The numbers going back up, this is what we gotta do. I got no complaints.”

When mask mandates ended back in March, all the Big Three automakers said it was because health experts said COVID-19 transmission levels were low enough, which has now changed.

Next: ‘These crashes are preventable’ -- Unique vehicle, course, gives Mid-Michigan teens a safe way to build driving skills

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

Sherita Darsell Walters has been charged in connection with a stabbing in Lansing.
Woman charged in stabbing on Saturday in Lansing
Police claim a driver repeatedly crashed his vehicle into a Michigan State Police forensic...
Michigan State Police forensic laboratory damaged by driver repeatedly ramming it
One dead, two injured after truck collides with motorcycles in Ionia County
‘A commitment to transparency’ -- East Lansing police release footage from inside Meijer store
Steve Janicek was last seen driving a blue 20212 Chevy Silverado.
UPDATE: 84-year-old Shiawassee man who went missing has been located

Latest News

Meridian Parks & Recreation announces summer concert series lineup
Meridian Parks & Recreation announces summer concert series -- see the lineup
$25 Million Y Capital Campaign — largest-ever in Michigan — wraps up public phase.
Jackson Y achieves $25M capital campaign goal
The new cards are due to state redistricting and polling location changes.
Voters in Meridian Township may receive new registration cards
Jackson County Courthouse - Michigan
Jackson County courts get upgraded video systems
The upgrades will automate the equipment so it will take less time to set up in the courtroom.
Jackson County courts get upgraded video systems