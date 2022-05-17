Masks returning to Detroit assembly lines

WARREN, Mich. (WILX) - Workers at the ‘Big Three’ automakers are once again required to put on masks at work.

It comes after six counties in Southeast Michigan were added to the list of high transmission areas by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Workers there say they don’t necessarily mind putting the mask back on, but they’re hoping it isn’t a long-term requirement.

“It’s not what we want to do but I guess we have to do what is best for everybody and everybody inside the building so unfortunately, hopefully, this turns around really fast but for right now, we gotta do what we gotta do,” said one worker in Warren.

“I mean it is what it is,” said another worker. “The numbers going back up, this is what we gotta do. I got no complaints.”

When mask mandates ended back in March, all the Big Three automakers said it was because health experts said COVID-19 transmission levels were low enough, which has now changed.

Next: ‘These crashes are preventable’ -- Unique vehicle, course, gives Mid-Michigan teens a safe way to build driving skills

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.