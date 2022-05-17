May is for Miracles
Man who shot at Charlotte police in highway chase convicted, faces life in prison

Michael Hyde was convicted on 13 counts in relation to the incident.
Michael Hyde was convicted on 13 counts in relation to the incident.(WILX)
By Jake Draugelis
Published: May. 17, 2022 at 3:43 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A man who shot at Charlotte police in 2021 is now facing life in prison after he was convicted by an Eaton County jury.

Tuesday, an Eaton County Circuit Court jury found Justin Hyde, 29, guilty on thirteen counts relating to an incident on April 25, 2021, where he shot at officers from the Charlotte Police Department.

Background: ‘Armed and dangerous’ suspect now in custody

Hyde was found to be guilty of:

  • Assault with Intent to Murder
  • Two counts of Assault with Intent to do Great Bodily Harm
  • Discharge of a Firearm from a Vehicle
  • Felon in Possession of a Firearm
  • 5 counts of Felony Firearm
  • Carrying a Concealed Weapon
  • Fleeing a Police Officer in the 4th Degree
  • Operating a Motor Vehicle without a License.

The convictions resulted from a chase that occurred on Mid-Michigan highways, I-69 and I-96, that April. During that highway chase, Hyde fired multiple rounds at pursuing police vehicles, striking one patrol car along the top of the windshield just above the driver.

Hyde will be sentenced as a Fourth Habitual Offender when sentenced by 56th Circuit Court Judge Janice K. Cunningham on July 14, 2022 at 11:00am. He is currently incarcerated in the Michigan Department of Corrections to serve a sentence for a separate conviction.

He faces life in prison with the possibility of parole.

