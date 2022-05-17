Man who shot at Charlotte police in highway chase convicted, faces life in prison

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A man who shot at Charlotte police in 2021 is now facing life in prison after he was convicted by an Eaton County jury.

Tuesday, an Eaton County Circuit Court jury found Justin Hyde, 29, guilty on thirteen counts relating to an incident on April 25, 2021, where he shot at officers from the Charlotte Police Department.

Hyde was found to be guilty of:

Assault with Intent to Murder

Two counts of Assault with Intent to do Great Bodily Harm

Discharge of a Firearm from a Vehicle

Felon in Possession of a Firearm

5 counts of Felony Firearm

Carrying a Concealed Weapon

Fleeing a Police Officer in the 4th Degree

Operating a Motor Vehicle without a License.

The convictions resulted from a chase that occurred on Mid-Michigan highways, I-69 and I-96, that April. During that highway chase, Hyde fired multiple rounds at pursuing police vehicles, striking one patrol car along the top of the windshield just above the driver.

Hyde will be sentenced as a Fourth Habitual Offender when sentenced by 56th Circuit Court Judge Janice K. Cunningham on July 14, 2022 at 11:00am. He is currently incarcerated in the Michigan Department of Corrections to serve a sentence for a separate conviction.

He faces life in prison with the possibility of parole.

