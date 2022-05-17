May is for Miracles
Man hospitalized after shooting near MLK Blvd

Police say there are currently no suspects.
A Lansing man is in the hospital following a shooting Monday night.
By Maureen Halliday and Krystle Holleman
Published: May. 17, 2022 at 6:58 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Around 7 p.m., Lansing Police responded to the area of Reo Road and MLK Boulevard.

Once they arrived on the scene, police found a 31-year-old Lansing man with a gunshot wound and transported him to the hospital. Police say currently there are no suspects.

This is an ongoing investigation, if you have any information, please contact Lansing Police.

