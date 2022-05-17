Lugnuts Down Loons on Tuesday

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Matt Cross homered twice Tuesday, leading the Lansing Lugnuts to a 7-4 win over the Great Lakes Loons in a matinee game played in Midland. The game began a 12- game road trip for Lansing. The Lugnuts now have a 15-19 season record and play five more games this week in Midland.

