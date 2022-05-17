Lansing man arrested on child pornography charges
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A 27-year-old man from Lansing was taken into police custody on suspicion of possession of child pornography.
According to authorities, Ruben Guillen-Cortez Jr. was arrested following an investigation in which evidence was seized from his home. Police said the investigation began when Michigan State Police became aware that Guillen-Cortez was reportedly viewing files of child sexually abusive material on the internet.
Guillen-Cortez was charged Friday on one count of aggravated possession child sexually abusive material and one count of using a computer to commit a crime.
If you have information regarding possible child sexual exploitation, report it to the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children’s CyberTipLine here.
|The Michigan Sexual Assault Hotline offers anonymous assistance and support without judgement. It can be reached at 855-864-2374.
