May is for Miracles
Advertisement

Lansing man arrested on child pornography charges

Michigan State Police
Michigan State Police(WILX)
By Dane Kelly
Published: May. 17, 2022 at 3:17 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A 27-year-old man from Lansing was taken into police custody on suspicion of possession of child pornography.

According to authorities, Ruben Guillen-Cortez Jr. was arrested following an investigation in which evidence was seized from his home. Police said the investigation began when Michigan State Police became aware that Guillen-Cortez was reportedly viewing files of child sexually abusive material on the internet.

Guillen-Cortez was charged Friday on one count of aggravated possession child sexually abusive material and one count of using a computer to commit a crime.

If you have information regarding possible child sexual exploitation, report it to the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children’s CyberTipLine here.

The Michigan Sexual Assault Hotline offers anonymous assistance and support without judgement. It can be reached at 855-864-2374.

Read next:

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

Sherita Darsell Walters has been charged in connection with a stabbing in Lansing.
Woman charged in stabbing on Saturday in Lansing
Police claim a driver repeatedly crashed his vehicle into a Michigan State Police forensic...
Michigan State Police forensic laboratory damaged by driver repeatedly ramming it
‘A commitment to transparency’ -- East Lansing police release footage from inside Meijer store
One dead, two injured after truck collides with motorcycles in Ionia County
Chance of recession in US
Beware! A recession could be on the way

Latest News

Michael Hyde was convicted on 13 counts in relation to the incident.
Man who shot at Charlotte police in highway chase convicted, faces life in prison
Bark and Brew returns to raise money for the Jackson County Animal Shelter
Judge suspends Michigan abortion ban while US awaits SCOTUS decision on Roe v. Wade
Pedestrian from Jackson killed by 18-wheeler in Texas