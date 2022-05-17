Jackson County courts get upgraded video systems

JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - The Jackson County Courthouse is upgrading its secure video system.

The upgraded system allows for virtual hearings in the courtroom. The upgrades will automate the equipment so it will take less time to set up in the courtroom.

The county court says it is necessary in a world changed by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“That takes away from their responsibility as a court officer of maintaining security within the courtroom,” said 12th District Court Administrator Geremy Burns. “As well as it’s difficult for people on the other end who are participating in the virtual sessions, of not being able to see the whole courtroom.”

The new multi-camera system will follow and track voices and will include three camera angles with a higher quality microphone to pick up people even across the room.

