Hillsdale Hospital birthing center allowing full visitation for first time since pandemic

HILLSDALE, Mich. (WILX) - Citing a decrease in seasonal influenza, RSV and other respiratory illnesses, Hillsdale Hospital announced Tuesday the Bediako Birthing Center would return to full visitation, according to it’s pre-pandemic visitor policy.

The change is effective immediately.

Notably, while other infectious diseases are on a decline, the respiratory illness which triggered the mask policy in the first place is on the rise in Michigan. COVID-19 infections have spread enough in recent weeks to cause some communities to start up their pandemic protection policies again.

Background: COVID cases on the rise in Michigan

However, Bediako Birthing Center is still taking precautions to protect its patients, staff and visitors. Although full visitation will be allowed once again, visitors are required to follow safety guidelines.

Visitors must be 12 years or older and in good health to see patients. Children younger than 12 will be permitted only if they are a sibling to the infant. Sibling visitation will be allowed provided the siblings are in good health.

The patient’s main support person will be permitted to visit anytime.

Recommended visiting hours are 8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. Officials from the Hillsdale Hospital say they may change these guidelines, including requiring prior approval for visitation, as the situation changes.

And, of course, the simple precautions will remain in place.

“Masks are still required in all Hillsdale Hospital facilities and locations, as the CDC’s COVID-19 Community Levels recommendations that limit mask-wearing do not apply to healthcare settings,” hospital officials said in a release.

The only individuals who will be permitted without a mask are patients who are medically unable to wear them.

Next:

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.