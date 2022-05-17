Groundbreaking Tuesday for Ingham Intermediate School District
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Tuesday the Ingham Intermediate School District will officially break ground on a construction project at their Mason campus.
The Ingham ISD will be making renovations to Heartwood School and the Wilson Talent Center, as well as adding a new wing to North Star School.
The funding for this project came from a capital improvement account as well as the passing of the Headlee restoration millage.
At 4:30 Tuesday afternoon the Board of Education, staff and students will join the construction team for a brief ceremony to celebrate the beginning of the renovations of new learning spaces for students.
