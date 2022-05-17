May is for Miracles
Groundbreaking Tuesday for Ingham Intermediate School District

By Jake Draugelis
Published: May. 17, 2022 at 10:53 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Tuesday the Ingham Intermediate School District will officially break ground on a construction project at their Mason campus.

The Ingham ISD will be making renovations to Heartwood School and the Wilson Talent Center, as well as adding a new wing to North Star School.

The funding for this project came from a capital improvement account as well as the passing of the Headlee restoration millage.

At 4:30 Tuesday afternoon the Board of Education, staff and students will join the construction team for a brief ceremony to celebrate the beginning of the renovations of new learning spaces for students.

