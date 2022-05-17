FDA, Michigan formula manufacturer enter decree to ease shortage

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The company at the center of a nationwide baby formula recall is entering into a consent decree with the Food and Drug Administration.

The agreement requires Abbott Laboratories to take certain steps about violations at its Sturgis, Michigan, facility.

The manufacturer says if a court approves the agreement, it could restart the site within two weeks. After that, it will take six to eight weeks for the products to reach store shelves.

This, of course, comes as parents across the country struggle with the baby formula shortage.

Abbott said it has already been working on improvements, including updating training and safety procedures and updating protocols regarding water, cleaning, and maintenance procedures at the site.

