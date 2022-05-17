FDA approves COVID booster for children ages 5 to 11
Published: May. 17, 2022 at 10:42 AM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
(Gray News) - Children ages 5 to 11 years old are now authorized to receive a single booster of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration said Tuesday.
The expansion of the emergency use authorization was for at least five months after completion of the primary series of shots, the FDA said.
“While it has largely been the case that COVID-19 tends to be less severe in children than adults, the omicron wave has seen more kids getting sick with the disease and being hospitalized, and children may also experience longer term effects, even following initially mild disease,” said FDA Commissioner Robert Califf in a news release.
