Electronic vehicles showcased at Michigan State Capitol Building

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - An event outside the Capitol highlighted the need for electric vehicles Tuesday.

Clean Fuels Michigan and Michigan Conservative Energy Forum partnered with several groups for the event to give lawmakers a chance to learn more about the electronic vehicle industry.

Terry Travis, with EVHybridNoire, said not only does the industry bring jobs, the vehicles are cleaner for the environment and are a money saving alternative to gas-powered vehicles when fuel is at a record-high.

“One of the other things I think is critically important is the fact gas prices have skyrocketed on the other side of the planet,” Travis said. “Having an electric vehicle demonstrates an opportunity to have energy independence, the energy that drives these vehicle is made right here in Michigan, not on the other side of the world. That’s an opportunity as well.”

He also said electric cars are simply just fun to drive.

