May is for Miracles
Advertisement

Electronic vehicles showcased at Michigan State Capitol Building

Electronic vehicles showcased at Michigan State Capitol Building
By Amy Lyman
Published: May. 17, 2022 at 7:02 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - An event outside the Capitol highlighted the need for electric vehicles Tuesday.

Clean Fuels Michigan and Michigan Conservative Energy Forum partnered with several groups for the event to give lawmakers a chance to learn more about the electronic vehicle industry.

Terry Travis, with EVHybridNoire, said not only does the industry bring jobs, the vehicles are cleaner for the environment and are a money saving alternative to gas-powered vehicles when fuel is at a record-high.

“One of the other things I think is critically important is the fact gas prices have skyrocketed on the other side of the planet,” Travis said. “Having an electric vehicle demonstrates an opportunity to have energy independence, the energy that drives these vehicle is made right here in Michigan, not on the other side of the world. That’s an opportunity as well.”

He also said electric cars are simply just fun to drive.

Related:

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

Sherita Darsell Walters has been charged in connection with a stabbing in Lansing.
Woman charged in stabbing on Saturday in Lansing
Police claim a driver repeatedly crashed his vehicle into a Michigan State Police forensic...
Michigan State Police forensic laboratory damaged by driver repeatedly ramming it
This is a photo of a body of water. (Source: Pexels/stock image)
Police: 2 Indiana brothers drown off Lake Michigan beach
‘A commitment to transparency’ -- East Lansing police release footage from inside Meijer store
One dead, two injured after truck collides with motorcycles in Ionia County

Latest News

Electronic vehicles showcased at Michigan State Capitol Building
Michigan State Park staffing shortages cause concerns ahead of Memorial Day Weekend
Michigan State Police inspecting semi trucks this week
Michigan State Police inspecting semi trucks to keep drivers safe
Mural painted in Lansing to honor civil rights legend Dr. Robert Green
Mural painted in Lansing to honor civil rights legend Dr. Robert Green