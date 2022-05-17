May is for Miracles
Advertisement

Disney+ won’t take ads for alcohol or politics

The popular streaming service is getting ready to announce a new ad-backed tier.
The popular streaming service is getting ready to announce a new ad-backed tier.(Disney)
By CNN
Published: May. 17, 2022 at 4:43 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Disney+ is pulling the plug on some commercials.

The popular streaming service featuring “Star Wars” and Marvel movies, shows, series, and many children-based programming is getting ready to announce a new ad-backed tier.

However, according to two media buyers familiar with recent talks on the matter, alcohol and political advertising will not be accepted.

The House of Mouse will also not take deals from competitors or entertainment studios.

Two media buyers also say Disney will be cautious about running commercials during shows aimed at pre-school viewers.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sherita Darsell Walters has been charged in connection with a stabbing in Lansing.
Woman charged in stabbing on Saturday in Lansing
Police claim a driver repeatedly crashed his vehicle into a Michigan State Police forensic...
Michigan State Police forensic laboratory damaged by driver repeatedly ramming it
This is a photo of a body of water. (Source: Pexels/stock image)
Police: 2 Indiana brothers drown off Lake Michigan beach
‘A commitment to transparency’ -- East Lansing police release footage from inside Meijer store
One dead, two injured after truck collides with motorcycles in Ionia County

Latest News

Trump’s preferred Senate candidate in Pennsylvania, Mehmet Oz, has divided conservatives who...
Election 2022: Pennsylvania, North Carolina hold key races
FILE - The Twitter application is seen on a digital device, Monday, April 25, 2022, in San Diego.
Musk wars with Twitter over his buyout deal - on Twitter
Viral photo of bison wandering in Michigan town leads to owner discovery
Haley Taylor Schlitz, 19, is the youngest person to ever graduate from Southern Methodist...
This 19-year-old just became her university’s youngest-ever law school graduate
A judge has suspended Michigan’s dormant ban on abortion, saying it likely violates the state...
Judge suspends Michigan’s dormant 1931 abortion ban