Diamond Classic Field Set

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Okemos is the number one seed for the 60th annual Diamond Classic High School baseball tournament. The ten team field begins play May 23 at 5pm with the first three doubleheaders set for Michigan State’s McLane Stadium. Eaton Rapids is the second seed and Grand Ledge is the defending champion. On opening night, Holt faces Mason followed by DeWitt against Pewamo-Westphalia. The semi finals and finals will be played at Kircher Municipal Park June 1 and June 6.

