LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -Alessandro Castantini and Ciara Alyse Harris with the cast of Dear Evan Hansen share what life is like on the road and what you can expect when you see the show when it comes to The Wharton Center.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.