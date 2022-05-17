May is for Miracles
Advertisement

‘Blood is on your hands’ -- Grand Rapids city commissioners’ homes vandalized

Grand Rapids city commissioners' homes
By WILX News 10
Published: May. 17, 2022 at 11:25 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WILX) - Tuesday morning Grand Rapids Police confirmed multiple Grand Rapids city commissioners had their homes vandalized overnight.

Read: Voters in Meridian Township may receive new registration cards

In a news release sent out Tuesday, the Grand Rapids Police Department says its, “aware of multiple instances of vandalism that occurred overnight targeting city commissioners’ private residences.”

Messaging from the vandals included quote “defund GRPD” and “blood is on your hands” in reference to the Patrick Lyoya shooting.

Investigators are currently reviewing security camera footage and looking to speak to any witnesses.

Next:

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

Sherita Darsell Walters has been charged in connection with a stabbing in Lansing.
Woman charged in stabbing on Saturday in Lansing
Police claim a driver repeatedly crashed his vehicle into a Michigan State Police forensic...
Michigan State Police forensic laboratory damaged by driver repeatedly ramming it
‘A commitment to transparency’ -- East Lansing police release footage from inside Meijer store
One dead, two injured after truck collides with motorcycles in Ionia County
Chance of recession in US
Beware! A recession could be on the way

Latest News

WILX News 10 Now Desk
WATCH: Now Desk Afternoon: tracking possible severe storms for the weekend, what’s on the 90 minutes of news, and more
WILX Weather Webcast 5/17/2022 Midday
Renovations are coming to Heartwood School, the Wilson Talent Center and North Star School.
Ingham ISD set to break ground on new project
Grand Rapids city commissioners' homes
Grand Rapids city commissioners' homes