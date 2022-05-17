‘Blood is on your hands’ -- Grand Rapids city commissioners’ homes vandalized

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WILX) - Tuesday morning Grand Rapids Police confirmed multiple Grand Rapids city commissioners had their homes vandalized overnight.

In a news release sent out Tuesday, the Grand Rapids Police Department says its, “aware of multiple instances of vandalism that occurred overnight targeting city commissioners’ private residences.”

Messaging from the vandals included quote “defund GRPD” and “blood is on your hands” in reference to the Patrick Lyoya shooting.

Investigators are currently reviewing security camera footage and looking to speak to any witnesses.

