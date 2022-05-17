May is for Miracles
Advertisement

Bark and Brew returns to raise money for the Jackson County Animal Shelter

(Photo by Lum3n.com from Pexels)
By Amy Lyman
Published: May. 17, 2022 at 3:35 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - It’s almost time for the Bark and Brew fundraiser for the Jackson County Animal Shelter.

The event will take place at Keeley Park at the Jackson County Fair Grounds from 1-6 p.m. Saturday.

Residents are invited to come enjoy craft beers, food, live entertainment, prizes and more.

There is also an online silent auction that will run all week through the event -- it can be found here.

More information on the Bark and Brew event can be found here.

More Jackson news:

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

Sherita Darsell Walters has been charged in connection with a stabbing in Lansing.
Woman charged in stabbing on Saturday in Lansing
Police claim a driver repeatedly crashed his vehicle into a Michigan State Police forensic...
Michigan State Police forensic laboratory damaged by driver repeatedly ramming it
‘A commitment to transparency’ -- East Lansing police release footage from inside Meijer store
One dead, two injured after truck collides with motorcycles in Ionia County
Chance of recession in US
Beware! A recession could be on the way

Latest News

Michael Hyde was convicted on 13 counts in relation to the incident.
Man who shot at Charlotte police in highway chase convicted, faces life in prison
Michigan State Police
Lansing man arrested on child pornography charges
Judge suspends Michigan abortion ban while US awaits SCOTUS decision on Roe v. Wade
Pedestrian from Jackson killed by 18-wheeler in Texas