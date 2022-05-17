Bark and Brew returns to raise money for the Jackson County Animal Shelter
JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - It’s almost time for the Bark and Brew fundraiser for the Jackson County Animal Shelter.
The event will take place at Keeley Park at the Jackson County Fair Grounds from 1-6 p.m. Saturday.
Residents are invited to come enjoy craft beers, food, live entertainment, prizes and more.
There is also an online silent auction that will run all week through the event -- it can be found here.
More information on the Bark and Brew event can be found here.
