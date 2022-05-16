May is for Miracles
Advertisement

Woman shoots man allegedly impersonating officer, claims self-defense

Woman shoots man several times in Georgia, claims she was being followed.
By Tori Cooper and Andrew McMunn
Published: May. 16, 2022 at 2:13 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA (WGCL/Gray News) - Police in Georgia are investigating after a man was shot several times Sunday by a woman claiming she was being followed.

According to investigators with Atlanta police, the woman was driving for a ride-hailing company around 11:30 p.m. She had just dropped off a passenger when a man, later identified as 21-year-old Tyriq Qwadere Wiggins-Younger, attempted to use his vehicle to block her from leaving the area.

The woman fled, and Wiggins-Younger pursued her in his vehicle, forcing her to crash. Police say Wiggins-Younger then approached the woman, who shot him claiming that she feared for her safety.

Atlanta police told WGCL Wiggins-Younger claimed to be an off-duty officer attempting to make a traffic stop. He now faces charges of aggravated assault, impersonating a police officer, possession of cocaine, possession of marijuana and possession of drug-related objects.

At this time the ride-hailing driver is not facing any charges, police say.

“We’re still trying to determine if this was self defense, or what actually took place. In this case we do believe that the person in the dark-colored vehicle (the woman) was scared and just trying to get away from this person,” said Karlo Peek, Atlanta police public information officer.

Police said if you ever find yourself in a situation where you believe you are being followed, call 911 right away.

Copyright 2022 WGCL via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michigan’s Blue Lakes Fire now 60% contained; damage estimated at 2,710 acres
Super flower blood moon over Mid-Michigan Sunday night
17-year-old hospitalized after Saturday night shooting in Lansing
Buffalo Police respond to a shooting at Tops Friendly Market in Buffalo, N.Y., Saturday, May...
GRAPHIC: 10 dead in Buffalo supermarket attack police call hate crime
‘Total destruction’ -- Lansing church broken into, vandalized

Latest News

A small community is mourning the loss of one person and others injured in a church shooting...
Authorities: Hate against Taiwanese led to church attack
Biden’s decision, confirmed by a senior administration official, comes after Defense Secretary...
Reversing Trump, Biden acts to deploy US troops to Somalia
Demand for pizza delivery is up for many companies, but there is a lack of drivers.
Pizza places face delivery driver shortage
Actor Amber Heard appears in the courtroom at the Fairfax County Circuit Court in Fairfax, Va.,...
Jury sees pics of Amber Heard’s swollen face after fight with Johnny Depp
‘An infrastructure decade’ – Secretary Buttigieg reflects on first six months of infrastructure...
‘An infrastructure decade’ – Secretary Buttigieg reflects on first six months of infrastructure law