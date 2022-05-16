Woman charged in stabbing on Saturday in Lansing

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A woman has been charged in connection with a stabbing that put another woman in the hospital on Saturday.

Saturday, Lansing Police responded to West Ionia Street between N Sycamore Street and N Butler Boulevard, a few blocks west of Lansing Community College. Upon arrival, police say they found a female had been stabbed multiple times.

The victim was transported from the scene and dropped at a local ambulance service. She is listed as being in critical condition but stable.

Sherita Darsell Walters, 50, was taken into custody without incident. Police say the victim and the suspect were residents of the same apartment complex but say it was a non-domestic incident.

Walters has been charged with one count of assault with intent to murder. Her bond was set at $1,00/10% with a mental health evaluation.

Walters is next scheduled to be in court on May 27 for a probable cause conference.

