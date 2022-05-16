WATCH: Now Desk Morning Edition - Lake Michigan rescue, lunar eclipse, vet hikes 100 miles, and more

May is for Miracles
By Krystle Holleman
Published: May. 16, 2022 at 8:16 AM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - On the Monday morning edition of the News 10 Now Desk, First Alert Chief Meteorologist Darrin Rockcole gives an extended forecast. Plus Maureen Halliday joins to talk about the trending stories of the morning, including four people being rescued from Lake Michigan and a Marine veteran hiking to raise awareness for mental health.

Plus we take a look ahead to News 10 Today at 11 a.m.

