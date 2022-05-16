Vegas Fires Its Hockey Coach

LAS VEGAS (AP) - The Vegas Golden Knights have fired coach Peter DeBoer after they missed the playoffs for the first time in franchise history. General manager Kelly McCrimmon says the front office believes a new coach would put the team in the best position to succeed next season. Vegas failed to qualify for the playoffs after a barrage of injuries compounded by salary cap problems wreaked havoc on the lineup.

