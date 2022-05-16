May is for Miracles
Vegas Fires Its Hockey Coach

Vegas Golden Knights center Michael Amadio (22) celebrates with teammates after scoring a goal...
Vegas Golden Knights center Michael Amadio (22) celebrates with teammates after scoring a goal against the Chicago Blackhawks during the first period of an NHL hockey game in Chicago, Wednesday, April 27, 2022. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)(Nam Y. Huh | AP)
By Tim Staudt
Published: May. 16, 2022 at 4:53 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS (AP) - The Vegas Golden Knights have fired coach Peter DeBoer after they missed the playoffs for the first time in franchise history. General manager Kelly McCrimmon says the front office believes a new coach would put the team in the best position to succeed next season. Vegas failed to qualify for the playoffs after a barrage of injuries compounded by salary cap problems wreaked havoc on the lineup.

