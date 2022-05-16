May is for Miracles
Tips on how to hire house cleaning help

By WILX News 10
Published: May. 16, 2022 at 5:05 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -Cleaning your house can be very time consuming! We recently got the chance to talk to Amy Smith, the owner of Dazzle Cleaning Service in DeWitt, who told us that the average person spends 3-4 hours a week cleaning their house. That’s valuable time throughout the summer that you could be doing fun things with your family!

If you’re thinking of hiring some house cleaning help, Amy gave us some tips on how you can make sure that you’re hiring a reputable company. Check out the video to learn more and click here to learn more about the services provided by Dazzle Cleaning Service in DeWitt.

