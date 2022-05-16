Royals Fire Hitting Coach

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) - The Kansas City Royals have fired hitting coach Terry Bradshaw and promoted Alex Zumwalt in a shakeup of the coaching staff that they hope will wake up one of the worst offenses in the majors. The Royals have scored 118 runs through their first 32 games, better only than the Tigers, Orioles and White Sox.

