May is for Miracles
Royals Fire Hitting Coach

Kansas City Royals manager Mike Matheny (22) leaves the dugout and gestures to the bullpen...
Kansas City Royals manager Mike Matheny (22) leaves the dugout and gestures to the bullpen before pulling starting pitcher Brad Keller in the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Texas Rangers, Tuesday, May 10, 2022, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)(Tony Gutierrez | AP)
By Tim Staudt
Published: May. 16, 2022 at 5:01 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) - The Kansas City Royals have fired hitting coach Terry Bradshaw and promoted Alex Zumwalt in a shakeup of the coaching staff that they hope will wake up one of the worst offenses in the majors. The Royals have scored 118 runs through their first 32 games, better only than the Tigers, Orioles and White Sox.

