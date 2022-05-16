Record gas prices hurting Mid-Michigan businesses

JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan gas prices are at an all-new all-time high, averaging $4.38 a gallon. AAA said that’s even with demand going down this week.

Some stations in Mid-Michigan are among the highest in the state, putting a strain on drivers and businesses that rely on gas.

Gas prices are even higher than the state average in Jackson, forcing businesses relying on gas to pass that price onto you.

“We’re trying to keep them down as much as we possibly can for our customers, at the same time, we have to do what we have to do,” said Josh Harmon, Georges Service Center manager.

Harmon said with gas at an all-time high, he’s having to make changes.

“It’s causing our prices to go up just to help maintain business costs there,” said Harmon.

This means people needing a tow might have to wait longer for a truck to get to them.

“I have two or three calls in one part of the town, I will send them out to those calls alone there first,” said Harmon.

Harmon said he’s also using his larger diesel trucks more often right now.

“I’m forced to send out a larger flatbed just because it runs on diesel and I’m getting that better of gas mileage,” said Harmon.

“I saw it coming, but we planned and it’s very surprising,” said Carl Thayer, Noble Landscaping owner.

Carl Thayer said higher prices are hurting his business there too.

“Driving a V-8 truck and pulling equipment is pretty, pretty pricey and it chugs. I find myself going to the gas station in every vehicle I get in,” said Thayer. “Gas for the mowers, gas for the weed whackers. It eats up. It’s taking a toll.”

AAA said you could expect to see gas prices continue to go up through memorial day weekend.

It said the best thing you can do to save on gas is to shop around for the lowest price in town, look for stations that charge less for drivers who pay cash, and enroll in savings programs.

