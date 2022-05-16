One dead, two injured after truck collides with motorcycles in Ionia County
IONIA, Mich. (WILX) - A crash involving a truck and two motorcycles injured two and killed one in Ionia county Sunday.
At around 7:30 Sunday evening deputies with the Ionia County Sheriff’s Office arrived at a pickup truck versus two motorcycles crash, on M-66 near Hall Road in Easton Township.
“A Dodge Ram pickup truck driven by a 34-year-old man from Ionia struck the two motorcycles from behind,” ICSO officials said, “The motorcycles had been slowing on the roadway preparing to turn into a private driveway.”
The first motorcycle that was struck was driven by a 36-year-old man from Saginaw, the second was driven by a 52-year-old man from Saginaw. There was a passenger on the second motorcycle, a 53-year-old woman from Orleans Township.
Both men from Saginaw suffered non-life-threatening injuries. The passenger was severely injured, and was flown by Areo-Med to Sparrow in Lansing for treatment, where she died as a result of her injuries.
Helmets were worn by the drivers and the passenger on the motorcycles. Police say they believe alcohol was a factor in the crash, which remains under investigation.
correction: A typo in "Easton Township" has been corrected from an earlier version of this article.
