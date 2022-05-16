Now Desk Sports: Jackson football coach steps down, MSU baseball in final regular season week

Kellan Buddy is a sports reporter with WILX News 10. You can read his articles here, follow him on social media or watch him every weekday on News 10.

Farley stepping down at Jackson

Scott Farley is stepping down after 9 years as football coach at Jackson High School. He’s been hired on as Athletic Director at nearby Parma Western.

Background: Farley Leaving Jackson as Football Coach

Farley’s career began before his time at Jackson, coaching for 34 years, including 20 years as head coach at Leslie High School. He was highly successful, even earning a Hall of Fame plaque to the Wall of Fame at Michigan Stadium for his contributions to the sport.

MSU baseball enters final regular season week

Michigan State’s baseball team in its final regular season week on the road. They’re 23-27 so far.

Spartans: Grand Ledge graduate, MSU runner builds on family legacy

They have a 6 p.m. non-league game Tuesday at Michigan, then three games at Nebraska Thursday through Saturday.

Tigers looking to keep winning streak going

The Detroit Tigers will see if they can add another win onto their three-game streak. Sunday, they completed a sweep of the Orioles with a 5-1 victory.

They take the field at Tampa Bay Monday night in the first of three games against the Rays.

That game starts at 6:40 p.m.

Diamond Classic pairings announced

The Diamond Classic High School baseball classic pairings will be announced at noon Tuesday.

The 10-team field begins play May 23 at Michigan State’s McLane Stadium.

Next:

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.