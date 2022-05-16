May is for Miracles
Advertisement

In My View: New coaches will be measured by how they meet challenges

In my View with Tim Staudt
In my View with Tim Staudt(WILX 2021)
By Tim Staudt
Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND LEDGE, Mich. (WILX) - The changing landscape of big time college athletics in my view is causing veteran coaches to move on and leave their jobs.

At Michigan State for instance, three athletic directors in the past five years. In the past couple of years, a new football coach and new women’s soccer coach.

Since January 1st, the volleyball coach quit, the hockey coach was fired, the men’s tennis coach quit and so now did the softball coach.

Plenty of newcomers are on the horizon from the old guard and their success in my view will in large measure depend on how they can meet the changes in college sports moving forward.

More: In My View

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

Michigan’s Blue Lakes Fire now 60% contained; damage estimated at 2,710 acres
Super flower blood moon over Mid-Michigan Sunday night
17-year-old hospitalized after Saturday night shooting in Lansing
Buffalo Police respond to a shooting at Tops Friendly Market in Buffalo, N.Y., Saturday, May...
GRAPHIC: 10 dead in Buffalo supermarket attack police call hate crime
‘Total destruction’ -- Lansing church broken into, vandalized

Latest News

In my View with Tim Staudt
In My View: Michigan State University still struggle with softball
In my View with Tim Staudt
In My View: Bob Lanier was a basketball star
In my View with Tim Staudt
In My View: The highest-earning Michigan athlete was a Grand Ledge player
In My View: Adreian Payne will be remembered for his relationship with Lacey Holsworth