In My View: New coaches will be measured by how they meet challenges

GRAND LEDGE, Mich. (WILX) - The changing landscape of big time college athletics in my view is causing veteran coaches to move on and leave their jobs.

At Michigan State for instance, three athletic directors in the past five years. In the past couple of years, a new football coach and new women’s soccer coach.

Since January 1st, the volleyball coach quit, the hockey coach was fired, the men’s tennis coach quit and so now did the softball coach.

Plenty of newcomers are on the horizon from the old guard and their success in my view will in large measure depend on how they can meet the changes in college sports moving forward.

