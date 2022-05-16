May is for Miracles
Michigan State Police forensic laboratory damaged by driver repeatedly ramming it

Police claim a driver repeatedly crashed his vehicle into a Michigan State Police forensic...
Police claim a driver repeatedly crashed his vehicle into a Michigan State Police forensic laboratory on May 15, 2022.(WILX)
By Dane Kelly
Published: May. 16, 2022 at 7:06 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, Mich. (WILX) - A Michigan State Police forensic laboratory south of Saginaw was damaged Sunday.

According to authorities, a 911 call at alerted police to a vehicle that was reportedly ramming a pole barn at the forensic laboratory at about 1:40 a.m. Police said the suspect deliberately and repeatedly rammed his vehicle into the labratory pole barn, a parked trailer and a dumpster.

The pole barn and trailer were both damaged. Police said after crashing into the pole barn door, the suspect was able to gain access to the building and stole a laptop.

The suspect, a 34-year-old man from Saginaw, was taken into custody by responding officers.

