Michigan State Police forensic laboratory damaged by driver repeatedly ramming it
BRIDGEPORT, Mich. (WILX) - A Michigan State Police forensic laboratory south of Saginaw was damaged Sunday.
According to authorities, a 911 call at alerted police to a vehicle that was reportedly ramming a pole barn at the forensic laboratory at about 1:40 a.m. Police said the suspect deliberately and repeatedly rammed his vehicle into the labratory pole barn, a parked trailer and a dumpster.
The pole barn and trailer were both damaged. Police said after crashing into the pole barn door, the suspect was able to gain access to the building and stole a laptop.
The suspect, a 34-year-old man from Saginaw, was taken into custody by responding officers.
