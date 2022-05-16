Michigan State Police forensic laboratory damaged by driver repeatedly ramming it

BRIDGEPORT, Mich. (WILX) - A Michigan State Police forensic laboratory south of Saginaw was damaged Sunday.

According to authorities, a 911 call at alerted police to a vehicle that was reportedly ramming a pole barn at the forensic laboratory at about 1:40 a.m. Police said the suspect deliberately and repeatedly rammed his vehicle into the labratory pole barn, a parked trailer and a dumpster.

The pole barn and trailer were both damaged. Police said after crashing into the pole barn door, the suspect was able to gain access to the building and stole a laptop.

The suspect, a 34-year-old man from Saginaw, was taken into custody by responding officers.

Read next:

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.