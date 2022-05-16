Max Christie says he’ll stay in the NBA Draft

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State Freshman guard Max Christie will stay in the NBA Draft, set to take place on June 23rd.

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported Christie’s decision early Monday evening.

Christie, after playing just one season with the Spartans, will sign an agent and continue to pursue his lifelong dream to become an NBA Player.

"I know this has been a lifelong dream for @Max12Christie and I am excited for him as he takes the next step and continues the process and journey to becoming an NBA player." 🏀 pic.twitter.com/gobDkC1SUT — Michigan State Men's Basketball (@MSU_Basketball) May 16, 2022

Christie started in 35 games this season and averaged just under 10 points per game, earning five Big Ten Freshman of the Week awards and making the Big Ten All-Freshman team.

