May is for Miracles
Advertisement

Max Christie says he’ll stay in the NBA Draft

He’s hiring an agent
Wisconsin's Johnny Davis, left, shoots against Michigan State's Max Christie (5) during the...
Wisconsin's Johnny Davis, left, shoots against Michigan State's Max Christie (5) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2022, in East Lansing, Mich. (AP Photo/Al Goldis)(Al Goldis | AP)
By Kellan Buddy
Published: May. 16, 2022 at 7:14 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State Freshman guard Max Christie will stay in the NBA Draft, set to take place on June 23rd.

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported Christie’s decision early Monday evening.

Christie, after playing just one season with the Spartans, will sign an agent and continue to pursue his lifelong dream to become an NBA Player.

Christie started in 35 games this season and averaged just under 10 points per game, earning five Big Ten Freshman of the Week awards and making the Big Ten All-Freshman team.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

Michigan’s Blue Lakes Fire now 60% contained; damage estimated at 2,710 acres
Super flower blood moon over Mid-Michigan Sunday night
Sherita Darsell Walters has been charged in connection with a stabbing in Lansing.
Woman charged in stabbing on Saturday in Lansing
17-year-old hospitalized after Saturday night shooting in Lansing
Buffalo Police respond to a shooting at Tops Friendly Market in Buffalo, N.Y., Saturday, May...
GRAPHIC: 10 dead in Buffalo supermarket attack police call hate crime

Latest News

Kansas City Royals manager Mike Matheny (22) leaves the dugout and gestures to the bullpen...
Royals Fire Hitting Coach
Members of the St. Louis Blues celebrate after scoring a goal during the second period of an...
Islanders Hire New Coach
Baseball Generic MGN
Diamond Classic Pairings Coming Tuesday
Vegas Golden Knights center Michael Amadio (22) celebrates with teammates after scoring a goal...
Vegas Fires Its Hockey Coach