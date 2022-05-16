Jackson Y achieves $25M capital campaign goal

JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - Monday the Jackson YMCA announced it has obtained an additional $3 million in funding in its campaign for a new downtown building.

For the past year, YMCA leaders worked alongside local and national leaders such as Sen. Debbi Stabenow, to secure federal funding. The $3 million puts the YMCA over its original $25 million goal. The federal funding for the Jackson location is among the largest to be awarded to a YMCA.

“We are thankful for the advocacy and effort provided by an inspiring cross-section of local, state, and national officials to help the Y secure this funding,” said Jackson YMCA CEO Shawna Tello. “The fact that the dollar amount raised in our campaign is the largest-ever for a YMCA in Michigan stands as a testament to the people and potential of Jackson.”

Funding for the Jackson YMCA and other Ys across the country was included in the Consolidated Appropriations Act.

For more information on the campaign, visit www.JacksonYMCA.org.

More Jackson news: Parades are back! City of Jackson welcoming return of Memorial Day Parade

The Jackson (MI) YMCA in its current state. The location has now surpassed its $25 million goal for a new building. (Jackson YMCA)

Monday the Jackson YMCA announced it has obtained an additional $3 million in funding in its campaign for a new downtown building. (Jackson YMCA)

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.