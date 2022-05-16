May is for Miracles
Advertisement

Jackson Y achieves $25M capital campaign goal

$25 Million Y Capital Campaign — largest-ever in Michigan — wraps up public phase.
By Krystle Holleman
Published: May. 16, 2022 at 11:07 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - Monday the Jackson YMCA announced it has obtained an additional $3 million in funding in its campaign for a new downtown building.

For the past year, YMCA leaders worked alongside local and national leaders such as Sen. Debbi Stabenow, to secure federal funding. The $3 million puts the YMCA over its original $25 million goal. The federal funding for the Jackson location is among the largest to be awarded to a YMCA.

“We are thankful for the advocacy and effort provided by an inspiring cross-section of local, state, and national officials to help the Y secure this funding,” said Jackson YMCA CEO Shawna Tello. “The fact that the dollar amount raised in our campaign is the largest-ever for a YMCA in Michigan stands as a testament to the people and potential of Jackson.”

Funding for the Jackson YMCA and other Ys across the country was included in the Consolidated Appropriations Act.

For more information on the campaign, visit www.JacksonYMCA.org.

More Jackson news: Parades are back! City of Jackson welcoming return of Memorial Day Parade

The Jackson (MI) YMCA in its current state. The location has now surpassed its $25 million goal...
The Jackson (MI) YMCA in its current state. The location has now surpassed its $25 million goal for a new building.(Jackson YMCA)
Monday the Jackson YMCA announced it has obtained an additional $3 million in funding in its...
Monday the Jackson YMCA announced it has obtained an additional $3 million in funding in its campaign for a new downtown building.(Jackson YMCA)

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

Michigan’s Blue Lakes Fire now 60% contained; damage estimated at 2,710 acres
Super flower blood moon over Mid-Michigan Sunday night
17-year-old hospitalized after Saturday night shooting in Lansing
Buffalo Police respond to a shooting at Tops Friendly Market in Buffalo, N.Y., Saturday, May...
GRAPHIC: 10 dead in Buffalo supermarket attack police call hate crime
‘Total destruction’ -- Lansing church broken into, vandalized

Latest News

Hackers are using this deepfake tech to target everyday social media users in cryptocurrency...
Swapped Out: Hackers target social media users with hi-tech fake videos
A concept graphic of the planned riverfront park in downtown Lansing shows a boardwalk and...
$2.2M fundraising goal reached playground on downtown Lansing riverfront
A concept graphic of the planned downtown riverfront in Lansing which will include the first...
$2.2M fundraising goal reached for playground on Lansing riverfront -- see the designs
Plus we take a look ahead to News 10 Today at 11 a.m.
Now Desk Morning Edition - Lake Michigan rescue, lunar eclipse, vet hikes 100 miles, and more