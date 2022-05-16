Islanders Hire New Coach

UNDATED (AP) - The New York Islanders have hired longtime Barry Trotz assistant and right-hand man Lane Lambert to succeed him as coach. It’s Lambert’s first head coaching job in the NHL. Trotz was fired last week after the Islanders missed the playoffs for the first time in his four seasons behind the bench. Lambert has worked on Trotz’s staff the past 11 years with Nashville, Washington and New York.

