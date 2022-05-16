Fun and unique summer camps to check out in Mid-Michigan
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Summer is right around the corner! We are lucky in Mid-Michigan to have fun and unique summer camps to participate in for all ages.
Below are a few that still have some spots open.
All of Us Express Children’s Theater offers summer drama camps
(517) 333-2580 ext 0At the East Lansing Hannah Community Center
https://www.allofusexpress.org/summer-camps.html
DIY maker camp
318 N. Clinton Ave, St. Johns, MI 48879
(906) 362-5759
https://fabfivedesign.com/collections/just-for-kids/products/diy-maker-camp-summer-2022?fbclid=IwAR1dCx7vF61OANTlYCxMATtYBR8YDcBle6NKEswOhqy__aX8r4ZBSygGqiU
School of Rock
(517) 220-7625
2037 W Grand River Rd, Okemos, MI 48864
https://www.schoolofrock.com/music-camps
