Fun and unique summer camps to check out in Mid-Michigan

By WILX News 10
Published: May. 16, 2022 at 5:34 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Summer is right around the corner! We are lucky in Mid-Michigan to have fun and unique summer camps to participate in for all ages.

Below are a few that still have some spots open.

All of Us Express Children’s Theater offers summer drama camps

(517) 333-2580 ext 0At the East Lansing Hannah Community Center

https://www.allofusexpress.org/summer-camps.html

DIY maker camp

318 N. Clinton Ave, St. Johns, MI 48879

(906) 362-5759

https://fabfivedesign.com/collections/just-for-kids/products/diy-maker-camp-summer-2022?fbclid=IwAR1dCx7vF61OANTlYCxMATtYBR8YDcBle6NKEswOhqy__aX8r4ZBSygGqiU

School of Rock

(517) 220-7625

2037 W Grand River Rd, Okemos, MI 48864

https://www.schoolofrock.com/music-camps

