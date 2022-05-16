Free COVID tests offered as Michigan sees another rise in cases

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is recommending masks for people in several Metro Detroit counties due to high COVID spread.

The closest to Mid-Michigan is Livingston County.

As cases rise, resident can order more at-home COVID tests from the government. The program allows three orders of at-home test kits, 16 total per residential address.

Every home in the United States is eligible. You can find out more information on the U.S. COVID guidance website here.

More Michigan coronavirus resources can be found on WILX’s resource page here.

