May is for Miracles
Advertisement

Farley Leaving Jackson as Football Coach

American Football
American Football(WILX)
By Tim Staudt
Published: May. 16, 2022 at 4:43 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Scott Farley has resigned as head football coach at Jackson High School after nine seasons. Farley will become the new athletic director at nearby Parma Western High School. Farley served 20 years as head football coach at Leslie prior to taking the Jackson job. Jackson has not announced a replacement.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

Michigan’s Blue Lakes Fire now 60% contained; damage estimated at 2,710 acres
Super flower blood moon over Mid-Michigan Sunday night
17-year-old hospitalized after Saturday night shooting in Lansing
Sherita Darsell Walters has been charged in connection with a stabbing in Lansing.
Woman charged in stabbing on Saturday in Lansing
Buffalo Police respond to a shooting at Tops Friendly Market in Buffalo, N.Y., Saturday, May...
GRAPHIC: 10 dead in Buffalo supermarket attack police call hate crime

Latest News

Kansas City Royals manager Mike Matheny (22) leaves the dugout and gestures to the bullpen...
Royals Fire Hitting Coach
Members of the St. Louis Blues celebrate after scoring a goal during the second period of an...
Islanders Hire New Coach
Baseball Generic MGN
Diamond Classic Pairings Coming Tuesday
Vegas Golden Knights center Michael Amadio (22) celebrates with teammates after scoring a goal...
Vegas Fires Its Hockey Coach
Now Desk Sports: Jackson football coach steps down, MSU baseball in final regular season week