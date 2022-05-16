Farley Leaving Jackson as Football Coach

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Scott Farley has resigned as head football coach at Jackson High School after nine seasons. Farley will become the new athletic director at nearby Parma Western High School. Farley served 20 years as head football coach at Leslie prior to taking the Jackson job. Jackson has not announced a replacement.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.