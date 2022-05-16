Diamond Classic Pairings Coming Tuesday

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Diamond Classic High School baseball tournament pairings will be announced at mid day on Tuesday. The ten team field plays its first three dates at Michigan State’s McLane Stadium, May 23, 24 and 26. The semi-finals and finals will be played at Kircher Municipal Park. Grand Ledge is the defending champion and has a 12-7 season record through this past Saturday. Okemos at 17-2 is expected to be the top seed.

