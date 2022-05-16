‘A commitment to transparency’ -- East Lansing police release footage from inside Meijer store

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - All interior video footage from surveillance cameras inside the Lake Lansing Meijer during the April 25 police shooting were released to the public Monday.

The footage release came after Thursday’s press conference that called for the release of the interior footage.

The East Lansing Police Oversight Commission gave the department until Monday to release the in-store footage.

The East Lansing Police Department said the footage was released as a part of an “ongoing commitment to transparency.”

The released footage was comprised of 12 video files from different cameras inside the Meijer store that collectively totaled roughly 2 hours and 40 minutes of footage.

According to authorities, East Lansing police responded to a weapons complaint at the Meijer on Lake Lansing Road. Police said they saw a man matching the description inside the store and pursued him outside, where shots were fired.

The family of DeAnthony VanAtten said he was shot in the leg and the torso. They said he has since been released from the hospital and they are taking care of him.

Initially, the East Lansing Police Department had only released footage of what happened outside the Meijer store. At the time, many weren’t convinced police had the right to shoot VanAtten. Police Chief Kim Johnson said they could only release some of the footage due to the ongoing investigation by Michigan State Police.

The footage released Monday captured what appears to be VanAtten going into the produce section to get corn before picking up Velveeta cheese, which he then buys at a self-checkout kiosk. Rather than leaving the store, VanAtten appears to run back into the store before leaving out the other entrance, pursued by police.

All the video content released by the East Lansing Police Department can be found on the City of East Lansing’s official website here.

The Michigan State Police announced Friday it had completed its investigation into the shooting and turned over the investigation to the Michigan Attorney General’s office for review.

