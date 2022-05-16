May is for Miracles
Clinton County deputy rescues 11 ducklings

By Dane Kelly and Amy Lyman
Published: May. 16, 2022 at 5:45 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
ST. JOHNS, Mich. (WILX) - A Clinton County sheriff’s deputy rescued 11 ducklings Monday after the mother had been hit by a car.

According to authorities, Deputy Smith came across the ducklings and was able to corral nine of them and had to rescue two more from a nearby storm drain.

Family Farm and Home of St. Johns provided Smith with a box of shavings to house the ducklings, who have been transported to a animal rescue.

