Clinton County deputy rescues 11 ducklings

ST. JOHNS, Mich. (WILX) - A Clinton County sheriff’s deputy rescued 11 ducklings Monday after the mother had been hit by a car.

According to authorities, Deputy Smith came across the ducklings and was able to corral nine of them and had to rescue two more from a nearby storm drain.

Family Farm and Home of St. Johns provided Smith with a box of shavings to house the ducklings, who have been transported to a animal rescue.

