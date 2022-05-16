Blue Lakes fire 75% contained, one firefighter injured

CHEBOYGAN, Mich. (WILX) - The DNR says the massive Blue Lakes fire in Northern Michigan is 75% contained tonight.

Background: Michigan’s Blue Lakes Fire now partially contained; damage estimated at 2,710 acres

The fire in the Pigeon River State Forest spans both Montmorency and Cheboygan counties. The uncontained portion is mainly in low, wet areas that are hard for firefighters to reach.

Despite the extent of the damage, which spread to nearly 3,000 acres, authorities say only one firefighter had to be treated for minor injuries.

Pine trees and grasses fueled the flames over the weekend. Several roads in the area reopened Monday.

The DNR says the Blue Lakes Fire was caused by a lightning strike during unusually warm and dry conditions for Northern Michigan, and spread quickly due to high winds.

