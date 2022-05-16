May is for Miracles
Advertisement

Amber Heard expected to resume testimony in Johnny Depp libel trial

Actor Amber Heard appears in the courtroom at the Fairfax County Circuit Court in Fairfax, Va.,...
Actor Amber Heard appears in the courtroom at the Fairfax County Circuit Court in Fairfax, Va., Wednesday, April 27, 2022.(Jonathan Ernst/Pool Photo via AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 16, 2022 at 8:20 AM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FALLS CHURCH, Va. (AP) — Amber Heard is expected to take the witness stand Monday for a third day of testimony in a libel suit filed against her by her ex-husband, Johnny Depp.

The high-profile trial is resuming after a one-week hiatus to accommodate a judicial conference. Jurors have already heard four weeks of testimony.

Heard has already spent two days on the witness stand and still has not been cross-examined by Depp’s lawyers.

Heard told jurors she was physically and sexually abused on multiple occasions before and during her brief marriage to Depp, which lasted from 2015-16. Depp has already testified and denied he ever hit Heard.

Depp is suing Heard in Fairfax County Circuit Court for libel over an op-ed she wrote in The Washington Post describing herself as “a public figure representing domestic abuse.” His lawyers say he was defamed by the 2018 article even though it never mentioned his name.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michigan’s Blue Lakes Fire now 60% contained; damage estimated at 2,710 acres
Super flower blood moon over Mid-Michigan Sunday night
17-year-old hospitalized after Saturday night shooting in Lansing
Buffalo Police respond to a shooting at Tops Friendly Market in Buffalo, N.Y., Saturday, May...
GRAPHIC: 10 dead in Buffalo supermarket attack police call hate crime
‘Total destruction’ -- Lansing church broken into, vandalized

Latest News

WILX News 10 Now Desk
WATCH: Now Desk Morning Edition - Lake Michigan rescue, lunar eclipse, vet hikes 100 miles, and more
A woman was killed and a man was injured in a shooting that occurred at Midtown Bar and Grill...
5 killed, 8 wounded in violent St. Louis weekend
Police say they found a female who had been stabbed multiple times.
Woman charged in stabbing on Saturday in Lansing
‘These crashes are preventable’ -- Unique vehicle, course, gives Mid-Michigan teens a safe way to build driving skills