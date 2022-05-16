84-year-old Shiawassee man, dependent on insulin, reported missing

CALEDONIA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - Steve Janicek has gone missing, and authorities are concerned due to medical conditions he suffers from.

The Shiawassee County Sheriff’s Office has asked for the public’s help in finding Janicek, 84, who went missing from his home in Caledonia Township on Monday.

Police say he has dementia and is insulin dependent. That makes his missing status particularly dangerous, since he may not have the medication he needs, or may not remember to take it.

Janicek may have been confused when he left his residence at 9:30 a.m. At the time, he was wearing red and black flannel, jeans, black slip-on shoes and a Bellinger’s baseball hat.

He was last seen headed east on Lytle Rd from M-71. He was driving a 2012 Chevy Silverado, light blue in color, with a black cover over the cargo bed.

The Shiawassee County Sheriff’s Office has asked that anyone who spots Janicek to please dial 911.

