$2.2M fundraising goal reached for playground on Lansing riverfront -- see the designs

The playground will be designed to promote inclusivity and the health and well-being of children of all abilities.
A concept graphic of the planned downtown riverfront in Lansing which will include the first...
A concept graphic of the planned downtown riverfront in Lansing which will include the first universally accessible playground in the region.(Capital Region Community Foundation)
By Krystle Holleman
Published: May. 16, 2022 at 9:22 AM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Monday the Capital Region Community Foundation announced it has reached its fundraising goal of $2.4 million to create the first universally-accessible playground in the region. The playground will be designed to promote inclusivity and the health and well-being of children of all abilities.

The playground, officially named Play Michigan!, will be on the downtown Lansing riverfront and serve as a destination for families across the region.

The 66,000-square-foot park will be located on the Grand River, near the southwest corner of Saginaw Street and Grand Avenue. The park will include a custom, state-of-the-art, all-access playground that is 10,000 square feet along with a picnic deck, pavilion, barrier-free parking, and universal access to the river’s edge with a boardwalk and large platform to be used by children and adults who wish to be up close to the river for the sights, picnicking, and fishing.

While the fundraising goal was met, construction manager WIELAND has advised that costs are likely to rise.

“Like everyone working on construction projects right now, we’re bracing for increased costs due to shortages in labor and materials,” said Laurie Strauss Baumer, executive vice president of the Community Foundation. “That means additional fundraising may be needed to complete the playground. We are anxious to talk with businesses and individuals interested in helping us reach the finish line.”

The foundation hopes to have the playground complete in the early fall of 2022.

