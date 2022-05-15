May is for Miracles
Advertisement

Winners announced for Lansing’s 2022 Emerging Poet Contest

(tcw-wafb)
By WILX News 10
Published: May. 15, 2022 at 4:52 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Lansing Poetry Club announced the winners of the 2022 Emerging Poet Contest.

The event is a celebration of current and past winner.

Read: Teen hospitalized after Saturday night shooting in Lansing

The club announced their lineup of winners, with first place going to Connor Beeman. He’s an emerging writer and recent graduate at Ohio University.

Their other winners include Sheryl Lott and Maureen Hart.

Each winner went home with prizes, with first place getting $100 dollars.

Next:

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

‘Total destruction’ -- Lansing church broken into, vandalized
Buffalo Police respond to a shooting at Tops Friendly Market in Buffalo, N.Y., Saturday, May...
GRAPHIC: 10 dead in Buffalo supermarket attack police call hate crime
Aldrus Dwayne Gibson
Man faces 18 charges in Lansing shooting that injured 2
According to the Baltimore Police Department, officers were called to respond to a shooting...
Baby delivered after pregnant woman, man shot and killed
Michigan State Police conclude investigation into Meijer police shooting

Latest News

WILX Weather Webcast 5/15/2022 PM
17-year-old hospitalized after Saturday night shooting in Lansing
‘These crashes are preventable’ -- Unique vehicle, course, gives Mid-Michigan teens a safe way to build driving skills
First Alert Weather Sunday Morning Webcast 5/15/22