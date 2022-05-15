Winners announced for Lansing’s 2022 Emerging Poet Contest

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Lansing Poetry Club announced the winners of the 2022 Emerging Poet Contest.

The event is a celebration of current and past winner.

The club announced their lineup of winners, with first place going to Connor Beeman. He’s an emerging writer and recent graduate at Ohio University.

Their other winners include Sheryl Lott and Maureen Hart.

Each winner went home with prizes, with first place getting $100 dollars.

