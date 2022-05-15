‘We could see $5′ -- Gas saving tips for Michigan travelers as prices hit record high

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Spring and summer road trips costs are soaring. According to AAA, the national average for regular gas hit a record high of $4.40 cents. That’s up $1.40 since a year ago.

Patrick De Haan is Head of Petroleum Analysis for GasBuddy.

“It’s not impossible that at some point this summer, if things don’t turn around, we could see $5,” De Haan said.

If the pain at the pump has you reconsidering your travel plans, GasBuddy has some saving tips you may find helpful.

Read: Super flower blood moon over Mid-Michigan Sunday night

Of course the easiest way to save on gas is to pick destinations closer to home. Experts recommend staying closer to home to avoid long drives. If you can’t do that, you can look ahead at the states you’ll be driving through.

”Plan those trips accordingly, watch your state lines,” De Haan said. “Some states have higher gas taxes which will drive prices up. And some states have gas tax holidays, which could make it more appealing to fill up in.”

De Haan said drivers should shop around, too. Avoid stations off major highways and use apps to find the cheapest gas near you. These can also help drivers take advantage of discounts.

”We’re kind of resigned to paying higher prices, but nobody should be paying what the retail prices with all of these different options to save,” De Haan said.

Gas-buddy recommends using a rebate credit card or joining a loyalty program for the purchases you must make.

To shave off a few more cents per gallon, try paying in cash, which is generally cheaper. Keeping your car maintenance current can also make it use less gas as it runs. And finally, remember that driving faster makes your engine lose efficiency.

De Haan said, “Slowing down even if just a few miles an hour in the interstate can increase your fuel efficiency by anywhere from 5-20%.”

Is there relief in sight? Economists say it depends on Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Mark Zandi is Chief Economist for Moody’s Analytics.

Zandi said, “If that hadn’t happened, you know, we’d be paying, you know, maybe $3.25 or $3.50 for a gallon of gasoline.”

Next:

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.