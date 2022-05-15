‘These crashes are preventable’ -- Unique vehicle, course, gives Mid-Michigan teens a safe way to build driving skills

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - For many teens, getting behind the wheel can be an exciting time. But for parents, not so much.

That’s why Strive for a Safer Drive was created.

Held at the Michigan State Police Training academy, it was a chance for teens to get behind the wheel, learn new skills and, most importantly, learn how to be safe before driving. Students were able to drive a specially equipped vehicle on a closed course.

Read: Man faces 18 charges in Lansing shooting that injured 2

Those in charge, like Ford Driving Skills for Life Program Manager Nolan Katerberg, told News 10 they want this to change teen’s lives.

“The reason we put this program on is because, unfortunately, one of the leading causes of death of newly licensed era of teenagers is crashing a vehicle,” Katerberg said. “These crashes are preventable. 94% of crashes are due to human error. So, if we can teach teens to make the right decisions, hopefully, they’ll continue to make them throughout their life.”

The program is completely free, completely funded by Ford and this isn’t their only stop. Throughout this year, the program will complete about 20 stops, all teaching teens how to safely drive.

If you would like to sign your teen up, you can do so on the Strive for a Safer Drive website.

Next:

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.