17-year-old hospitalized after Saturday night shooting in Lansing

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A teenager is in the hospital with an apparent gunshot wound after multiple calls of shots fired Saturday evening.

It happened at Vincent Court off of South Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard just before 7 p.m. Police said the victim is 17 years old, and described their condition as stable.

According to the Lansing Police Department, the shooting was an isolated incident.

Lansing police told News 10 that the shots are believed to have come from a silver SUV that drove off in the direction of Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard. They asked that anyone who believes they know where the vehicle may be to contact them, but not approach.

“If they come across it or believe they have it in sight, they should not approach,” a department representative said.

If you have information that can help find the shooter, contact the Lansing Police Department at 517-483-4600.

