Super flower blood moon over Mid-Michigan Sunday night

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A special scene will be in the sky Sunday night. Get ready for May’s super flower blood moon lunar eclipse.

The eclipse will begin when the Earth’s shadow appears on the moon at 10:27 p.m. Eastern Standard Time. The moon will be entirely in the Earth’s shadow from 11:29 Sunday night to 12:53 Monday morning.

You don’t need any special gizmos or glasses like a solar eclipse. Feel free to stare right at the moon and take it all in.

